Accessibility links
'New Yorker' Writer Jia Tolentino On Her Book, 'Trick Mirror' Writer Jia Tolentino has a keen eye for processing bits of internet absurdity and telling readers what they say about us. The 'New Yorker' staff writer's new book, 'Trick Mirror,' examines several different systems that impact our lives through a series of nine deeply researched essays. Tolentino and Sam Sanders discuss growing up in church, putting your life on the internet and what happens when your life becomes a quest for optimization.
NPR logo

Jia Tolentino On The Internet, Optimization And Other Late Capitalist Woes

Listen · 38:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/754418354/754551267" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Jia Tolentino On The Internet, Optimization And Other Late Capitalist Woes

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Jia Tolentino On The Internet, Optimization And Other Late Capitalist Woes

Jia Tolentino On The Internet, Optimization And Other Late Capitalist Woes

Listen · 38:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/754418354/754551267" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Writer Jia Tolentino's book, Trick Mirror, examines how we interact with different systems through nine personal essays. Elena Mudd/Courtesy of Penguin Random House hide caption

toggle caption
Elena Mudd/Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Writer Jia Tolentino's book, Trick Mirror, examines how we interact with different systems through nine personal essays.

Elena Mudd/Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Writer Jia Tolentino has a keen eye for processing bits of internet absurdity and telling readers what those bits say about us. The New Yorker staff writer's new book, Trick Mirror, examines several different systems that impact our lives through a series of nine deeply researched essays. Tolentino and Sam Sanders discuss growing up in church, putting your life on the internet and what happens when your life becomes a quest for optimization.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. It was adapted for Web by Alexander McCall.