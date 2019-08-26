Jia Tolentino On The Internet, Optimization And Other Late Capitalist Woes

Enlarge this image toggle caption Elena Mudd/Courtesy of Penguin Random House Elena Mudd/Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Writer Jia Tolentino has a keen eye for processing bits of internet absurdity and telling readers what those bits say about us. The New Yorker staff writer's new book, Trick Mirror, examines several different systems that impact our lives through a series of nine deeply researched essays. Tolentino and Sam Sanders discuss growing up in church, putting your life on the internet and what happens when your life becomes a quest for optimization.

