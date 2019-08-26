1A Across America: Being Somali American

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali American population in the U.S. This community has been in the spotlight lately: often talked about, but rarely talked to or listened to.

Last week, we went to Minneapolis to listen, as part of our collaboration 1A Across America. Many of the people we met have lived there for a decade or more, and they're active in the community.

In this episode, we shared highlights of our conversation in Minneapolis, where we spoke with many Somali Americans including Ubah Jama, a teacher at St. Paul Public Schools; Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR Minnesota; Mohamed Issa Barre, a Hennepin County employee; Nadia Mohamed, a candidate for the St. Louis Park City Council in Minnesota; Halima Ahmed, a student at Hamline University; and Haji Yussuf, a podcast host.

We also spoke with Mukhtar Ibrahim, who's the executive director of Sahan Journal, a new non-profit news magazine focused on immigrants' stories.

