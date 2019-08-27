Taylor Swift Wins Video Of The Year At MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande was named Artist of the Year, Lil Nas X won Song of the Year and Best New Artist went to Billie Eilish. Missy Elliott received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Last night some of the most popular performers in the music world gathered for the MTV Video Music Awards.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) You need to calm down. You're being too loud. And I'm just like, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (ph).

NOEL KING, HOST:

That's Taylor Swift performing "You Need To Calm Down." That song won her video of the year.

GREENE: Ariana Grande was named artist of the year. Lil Nas X of course took song of the year for his earworm "Old Town Road."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OLD TOWN ROAD")

LIL NAS X: (Singing) Yeah, I'm going to take my horse to the old town road.

GREENE: And the best new artist went to Billie Eilish.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BAD GUY")

BILLIE EILISH: (Singing) I'm the bad guy, duh.

KING: But it was music veteran Missy Elliott who took the night.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GET UR FREAK ON")

MISSY ELLIOTT: (Rapping) Missy be putting it down. I'm the hottest around. I told y'all mother-ooh (ph) y'all can't stop me now. Listen to me now. I'm lasting 20 rounds. And if you want me, people, then come and get me now.

CARDI B: Hey, yo. Give it up for Missy Elliott. That was fire.

KING: She thrilled the audience with a retro-inspired performance of some of her biggest hits, and she took home a top prize of the evening, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard.

(SOUNDBITE OF 2019 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS TELECAST")

MISSY ELLIOTT: I promised I wouldn't cry this time because I cry at every awards. But this Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me. I have worked diligently for over two decades.

(CHEERING)

GREENE: Missy Elliott dedicated her award to the dance community.

(SOUNDBITE OF 2019 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS TELECAST)

MISSY ELLIOTT: Because when y'all get on a stage with these artists, y'all are not just props. Y'all are the icing on the cake. Y'all are the beat to the heart.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WORK IT")

MISSY ELLIOTT: (Rapping) Is it worth it? Let me work it. I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it.

KING: That was Missy Elliott at last night's VMAs.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.