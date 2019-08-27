N.C. Teenager Uses Popeyes' Long Line To Register Voters

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If you've been near a Popeyes recently, you may have seen long lines of people waiting to try their chicken sandwich. A teenager in Charlotte, N.C., saw them, too, and David Ledbetter figured, why let a good line go to waste? On Sunday, he and a handful of others headed to Popeyes and gave voter registration forms to people on line. At 17, David's too young to vote, but he told CNN he's preregistered for next year.

