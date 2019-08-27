Federal Judge Blocks Parts Of Missouri Law That Bans Abortions After 8 Weeks

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jeff Roberson/AP Jeff Roberson/AP

Portions of a Missouri law banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy were blocked by a federal judge just a day before the legislation was to go into effect.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs issued the order halting the law, which also means that any physician who performs an abortion after eight weeks could face prison time and have their license suspended or revoked.

"While federal courts should generally be very cautious before delaying the effect of state laws, the sense of caution may be mitigated when the legislation seems designed, as here, as a protest against Supreme Court decisions," Sachs wrote in his opinion.

Sachs denied a full preliminary injunction on technical grounds, but his ruling achieved what he called the "desired result" sought by Planned Parenthood for now.

The legislation that Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed in May does have an exception for medical emergencies, but not for victims of rape or incest.

Planned Parenthood filed suit to halt the law last month, and its lawyers told the court that the legislation would mean "patients will be subject to significant and irreparable constitutional, medical, emotional, and other harms for which no adequate remedy at law exists."

The ruling follows several other federal court decisions that have prevented the implementation of restrictive abortion laws in states such as Ohio and Mississippi. Many laws criminalize the procedure as soon as cardiac activity can be detected — as early as six weeks, which is before many women even know they're pregnant.

Anti-abortion rights activists are hoping that legal challenges to one of the state laws will reach the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion established by the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.

In its July lawsuit, the clinic, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, said the Missouri law would "directly violate long-standing Supreme Court precedent," calling it "Missouri's unrelenting campaign to deny patients the health care they seek and to which they are entitled."

The state's law was written with an eye toward banning the procedure as early as the courts will allow it. If an 8-week ban is thrown out, the law includes a cascading series of 14-, 18-, and 20-week abortion bans that could take effect instead.

"The hostility to, and refusal to comply with, the Supreme Court's abortion jurisprudence is most obviously demonstrated in the attempt to push 'viability' protection downward in various weekly stages to 8 weeks," the judge wrote, referring to how the state crafted the law.

In a separate process, the fate of the last remaining clinic that provides abortions in Missouri remains uncertain. Parson's administration says the clinic is not meeting state health regulations.

Planned Parenthood officials say they have done all they can to comply, but that the rules are being arbitrarily enforced for political reasons.

A hearing in that matter is planned for October.

NPR's Sarah McCammon contributed to this report.