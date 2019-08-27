Putting The Real New Orleans On The Map

Home is much more than where the heart is — it's where our lives take root. Where our families grow and build a sense of belonging in a community. Home comforts can be taken for granted — that is, until they're no longer accessible to you.

This month marks the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

In the wake of the storm, many families lost their homes, which were either wiped out by the storm or later demolished by the city. The latter happened to Sarah Broom's family home: a shotgun yellow house in New Orleans East.

This loss and subsequent displacement for her family led Broom to question the mythologized image of New Orleans and where exactly she and her family fit in.

What does it mean to be "from a place?"

We spoke with Broom, a writer and New Orleans native, about her new memoir, The Yellow House, where she delves into the loss of her family home and the lingering effects on her family's lives.

