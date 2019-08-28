New Hampshire Wants Wendy Auger To Turn In Her Vanity Plate

Many parents say, "Pee before we go." Wendy Auger gets fun reactions to her 15-year-old license plate that reads: PB4WEGO. Seacoastonline.com reports excretory acts can't be referenced on N.H. plates.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning I'm David Greene. So many parents say it - pee before we go. That's why Wendy Auger always gets these fun reactions to her New Hampshire license plate that says PB4WEGO. But the state wants to take it from her Seacoastonline reports excretory acts cannot be referenced on New Hampshire plates. Auger is appealing. She says it would stink if she's not free to keep this, especially in a state whose motto on its license plates is Live Free or Die.

