Armando Martinez Loves Costco. By The Way, He's 4 Years Old

To celebrate Armando's birthday, his family got the Costco in Norwalk, Calif., to shut down its food court just for him and his friends. Armando even got an honorary employee badge.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with belated birthday wishes to Armando Martinez, who is clearly a kid who appreciates a good deal. According to his aunt, Armando is obsessed with Costco. So to celebrate his fourth birthday, his family got the Costco warehouse in Norwalk, Calif., to shut down its food court just for him and his friends - hot dog and ice cream for everyone. Armando even got an honorary employee badge and membership card for the occasion. Hopefully, the kids scored some bulk paper towels as party favors.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.