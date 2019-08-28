Dorian Will Hit Florida As Category 2 Hurricane, New Forecast Says

Enlarge this image toggle caption NOAA/ NWS NOAA/ NWS

Tropical Storm Dorian is bearing down on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, bringing heavy rain and sustained winds up to 60 mph. Forecasters are now warning the storm will strengthen into a dangerous hurricane as it nears the U.S. mainland.

Puerto Rico, Vieques and U.S. Virgin Islands are now under a hurricane watch, with the storm predicted to pass through that area later Wednesday. Dorian is currently some 60 miles southeast of St. Croix, the National Hurricane Center says in its 8 a.m. ET update on the storm.

Dorian will likely strengthen somewhat as it approaches Puerto Rico. And while it could lose some intensity by passing over that land mass, the storm is then expected to gain power and become a hurricane. Within four days, its winds could top 100 mph, the National Hurricane Center says.

The center's current predictions show Dorian hitting Florida's coast as a hurricane late Sunday or early Monday. While early forecasts showed the storm making landfall south of an area that's level with Orlando, more recent projections suggest it could arrive farther north.

Forecasters are warning of the potential for life-threatening flash floods in the storm's path. Southern and eastern portions of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands could see 4-6 inches of rainfall, with 10 inches possible in isolated areas. When the storm reaches Florida, it's expected to drop 4-8 inches of rain, with 10 inches in some spots.

Enlarge this image toggle caption NOAA/NESDIS/STAR/ GOES-East NOAA/NESDIS/STAR/ GOES-East

Citing data collected from Air Force Hurricane Hunters and other sources, the NHC says, "Dorian remains a compact and asymmetric tropical storm." But that could change; the center says some projection models show Dorian "increasing in size by the time it nears the southeast U.S."

While Dorian's wind speeds have not changed notably since Monday, it's now projecting tropical storm-force winds outward up to 60 miles from the center — up from 45 miles on Monday and Tuesday.

As it announced an increased threat of hurricane conditions on Florida's east coast, the hurricane center also noted that its forecasts are "on the lower end of the guidance envelope" — meaning it could raise more dire warnings as the storm continues to develop.