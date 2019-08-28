Britain's Prime Minister Asks Queen To Suspend Parliament Ahead Of Brexit Deadline

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament, infuriating his political opponents and others who accuse Johnson of circumventing the democratic process. The move would likely allow Johnson to bypass lawmakers and push through a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson asked the queen to suspend Parliament in the second week of September, soon after lawmakers return from their summer recess. Under his plan, the body would not meet again until Oct. 14 — just two weeks before the deadline for Britain's planned departure from the European Union.

Parliament had been scheduled to meet during the first two weeks of September and reconvene on Oct. 9.

Johnson insists he wants Parliament suspended so he can develop an agenda for his new government. He adds that a queen's speech has now been scheduled for Oct. 14, when he will present his agenda. The term for suspending Parliament in this way is "prorogue" — to formally end a session of Parliament without dissolving it.

Critics, opposition politicians and some members of Johnson's own Conservative party say his maneuver would give lawmakers little time to push back on a no-deal Brexit, which a majority of the Parliament opposes.

In an interview at 10 Downing Street, Johnson said, "We're not going to wait until October 31st before getting on with our plans to take this country forward."

"This is a new government with a very exciting agenda," Johnson continued.

Member of Parliament Anna Soubry called Johnson's move "outrageous." She tweeted that Parliament "will be shut down at a moment of crisis as we face crashing out of the #EU with no deal & for which there is no mandate. Our democracy is under threat from a ruthless PM elected by less than 100K Con members. Email your MP now & demand Parliament sits."

Yvette Cooper, an opposition Labour lawmaker, tweeted, "Boris Johnson is trying to use the Queen to concentrate power in his own hands — this is a deeply dangerous and irresponsible way to govern."

Johnson's move to suspend Parliament comes one day after he reiterated his commitment to take Britain out of the European Union on the Oct. 31 deadline.

"Jeremy Corbyn wants to cancel the referendum and argue about Brexit for years," Johnson said via Twitter. "I am committed to leading our country forward and getting Britain out of the EU by October 31st."