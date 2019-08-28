Accessibility links
Emmy's Comedy: Dan Levy Of 'Schitt's Creek' And Greta Lee From 'Russian Doll' We're taking a break from the news this week to revisit conversations with stars from two shows nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22. Dan Levy from Pop TV's 'Schitt's Creek' discusses creating the show with his father, comedic actor Eugene Levy, and Greta Lee from Netflix's 'Russian Doll' talks to guest host Julia Furlan about the show's New York identity. Back with our regular Weekly Wrap next week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
Dan Levy On 'Schitt's Creek' And Greta Lee On 'Russian Doll'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Actors Dan Levy and Eugene Levy attend the "Schitt's Creek" - Up Close & Personal event at The Wiltern on May 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images hide caption

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Actors Dan Levy and Eugene Levy attend the "Schitt's Creek" - Up Close & Personal event at The Wiltern on May 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

We're taking a breaking from the news this week to revisit two conversations with stars from two shows nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22. Dan Levy from Pop TV's 'Schitt's Creek' discusses creating the show with his father, noted comedic actor Eugene Levy, and then Greta Lee from Netflix's 'Russian Doll' talks to guest host Julia Furlan about the show's New York City identity.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall.