Anti-Semitism In U.S. Politics David Greene speaks with Dove Kent of the organization Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice about the increased prominence of anti-Semitism and the effect it is having on Jewish Americans.

Anti-Semitism In U.S. Politics National Anti-Semitism In U.S. Politics Anti-Semitism In U.S. Politics Audio will be available later today. David Greene speaks with Dove Kent of the organization Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice about the increased prominence of anti-Semitism and the effect it is having on Jewish Americans. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor