The U.S. And The War In Yemen The Trump administration has backed the Saudi-led war against Houthi rebels in Yemen. But with the war dragging on, a senator is urging U.S. diplomats to be more involved in finding a resolution.

The U.S. And The War In Yemen World The U.S. And The War In Yemen The U.S. And The War In Yemen Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration has backed the Saudi-led war against Houthi rebels in Yemen. But with the war dragging on, a senator is urging U.S. diplomats to be more involved in finding a resolution. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor