Colorado Dad Gains Fame For Punny Jokes Vince Rozmiarek is getting attention online for the puns he posts on a sign in Indian Hills, Colo. Sample: "A joke doesn't become a dad joke until it's full groan."

Colorado Dad Gains Fame For Punny Jokes Strange News Colorado Dad Gains Fame For Punny Jokes Colorado Dad Gains Fame For Punny Jokes Audio will be available later today. Vince Rozmiarek is getting attention online for the puns he posts on a sign in Indian Hills, Colo. Sample: "A joke doesn't become a dad joke until it's full groan." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor