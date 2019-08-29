Danielle Brooks On The End Of 'Orange Is The New Black'

Actress Danielle Brooks caught the eye of many Netflix viewers as Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson in the streaming platform's original series Orange Is The New Black. All seven seasons of the show, which tells the fictional stories of women in prison, are streaming on Netflix now. Brooks sat down with Sam Sanders to talk about what it took to step into the role of Taystee, as well as taping her final emotional scenes — plus, what kind of mother Brooks hopes to be.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. It was adapted for Web by Alexander McCall.