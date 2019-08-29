Accessibility links
I Wish I'd Made That: Nick Offerman Artists, musicians, and filmmakers are often inspired by what they see or hear. Sometimes that thing is so great, they tell us they wish they made it themselves. It happens so often we made a segment about it called I Wish I'd Made That. Nick Offerman joins us this time around. Nick's probably best known as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation. When we asked him if there was any TV show, movie or album he wish he made, Nick said he leaves all that to the professionals. Instead, Nick tell us about the greatest guitar he ever held in his hands: The Gibson J-200.
NPR logo

I Wish I'd Made That: Nick Offerman

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/755489897/756097249" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
I Wish I'd Made That: Nick Offerman

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

I Wish I'd Made That: Nick Offerman

Enlarge this image

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Nick Offerman attends the "Hearts Beat Loud" New York Premiere at Pioneer Works on June 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Theo Wargo/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Nick Offerman attends the "Hearts Beat Loud" New York Premiere at Pioneer Works on June 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Artists, musicians, and filmmakers are often inspired by what they see or hear. Sometimes that thing is so great, they tell us they wish they made it themselves. It happens so often we made a segment about it called I Wish I'd Made That. Nick Offerman joins us this time around. Nick probably best known as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation.

When we asked him if there was any TV show, movie or album he wish he made, Nick said he leaves that to the professionals. Usually, our guests pick a movie or a TV show they love. But, Nick decided to channel his love of woodworking and tell us about the greatest guitar he ever held in his hands: The Gibson J-200.

Enlarge this image

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host NBC's new craft competition, Making It NBC hide caption

toggle caption
NBC

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host NBC's new craft competition, Making It

NBC

Currently, Nick is one of the hosts of Making It, along with his Parks and Rec co-star Amy Poehler. It's a competition show circling around crafting things by hand. You can catch him in a city near you with his Gibson guitar for his All Rise tour. Check out his website for more information.