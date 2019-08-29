I Wish I'd Made That: Nick Offerman

Artists, musicians, and filmmakers are often inspired by what they see or hear. Sometimes that thing is so great, they tell us they wish they made it themselves. It happens so often we made a segment about it called I Wish I'd Made That. Nick Offerman joins us this time around. Nick probably best known as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation.

When we asked him if there was any TV show, movie or album he wish he made, Nick said he leaves that to the professionals. Usually, our guests pick a movie or a TV show they love. But, Nick decided to channel his love of woodworking and tell us about the greatest guitar he ever held in his hands: The Gibson J-200.

