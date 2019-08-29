Tapping Into Minnesota's Craft Beer Boom

What do cotton candy, chocolate chip cookies and mini donuts have in common?

They are all flavors of beer.

Here at the Minnesota State Fair you can buy an array of state-brewed beers like the Cotton Candy Milkshake IPA, the chocolate chip cookie beer and the mini donut beer.

But Minnesota had fewer than ten breweries in 2008. Now, a decade later, there are more than a 170. In that same span the nation went from about 1,500 breweries coast-to-coast to more than 7,300.

What's behind this boom in the beer business? Is the industry's growth a sign of a bubble? And how do Minnesota's craft brews taste?

To answer these questions we spoke with John Garland, the deputy editor of The Growler Magazine — which covers the state's craft beer industry; Deb Loch, the master brewer and co-owner of Urban Growler Brewing Company in St. Paul; Omar Ansari, the founder of Surly Brewing Company in Minneapolis; and Eric Sannerud, the founding farmer of Mighty Axe Hops.

