10 Candidates Qualify For September's Democratic Debate Ten Democratic candidates have qualified for the next debate as the fundraising and polling benchmarks doubled. That's hastened exits from the race for several candidates, as others defiantly go on.

10 Candidates Qualify For September's Democratic Debate Elections 10 Candidates Qualify For September's Democratic Debate 10 Candidates Qualify For September's Democratic Debate Audio will be available later today. Ten Democratic candidates have qualified for the next debate as the fundraising and polling benchmarks doubled. That's hastened exits from the race for several candidates, as others defiantly go on. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor