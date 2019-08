Brexiteers Continue To Defend Their Position As October Deadline Inches Closer Boston, England, is one of the heaviest Brexit voting towns. People there are still in favor of leaving the European Union and support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to leave on October 31.

Brexiteers Continue To Defend Their Position As October Deadline Inches Closer Europe Brexiteers Continue To Defend Their Position As October Deadline Inches Closer Brexiteers Continue To Defend Their Position As October Deadline Inches Closer Audio will be available later today. Boston, England, is one of the heaviest Brexit voting towns. People there are still in favor of leaving the European Union and support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to leave on October 31. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor