Justice Department Watchdog Says Comey Violated FBI Policies In Handling Trump Memos The Justice Department's internal watchdog says former FBI Director James Comey violated department and FBI policies in his handling of memos he wrote detailing his conversations with President Trump.

The Justice Department's internal watchdog says former FBI Director James Comey violated department and FBI policies in his handling of memos he wrote detailing his conversations with President Trump.