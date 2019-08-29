Hong Kong Protest Leaders Arrested A Day Ahead Of Planned March

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ann Wang/Reuters Ann Wang/Reuters

Joshua Wong, Hong Kong's most famous pro-democracy leader, was arrested on Friday along with two fellow activists in a coordinated sweep ahead of a mass anti-government march planned for the weekend.

The trio – Agnes Chow Ting, Andy Chan and Wong – were rounded up by police on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement led by Wong, whose pro-democratic demands have been taken up in the latest protests that began in Hong Kong nearly 12 weeks ago.

The youth activist group Demosisto said Wong was walking to a metro station around 7 a.m. Friday (7 p.m. Thursday ET) when police bundled him into a minivan and drove away. Chow was arrested in her home early Friday morning. Both have been taken to police headquarters in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district for further questioning. Police have not formally announced charges.

A Hong Kong police spokesperson said Chan, another Umbrella Movement leader and the head of a now-banned pro-independence political party, was detained at the Hong Kong airport en route to Japan Thursday night. Demosisto denied rumors that its chairman, Ivan Lam, had also been arrested Friday.

The coordinated arrests come as protesters planned to head to the streets again on Saturday, despite a police decision to deny them permission to hold a demonstration and rally.

Earlier, police had also denied permission for an Aug. 18 march. Even so, organizers say 1.7 million people turned out and marched peacefully in the rain.

Following this weekend's march, students and workers plan city-wide strikes Monday and Tuesday with a sit-in at Chinese University of Hong Kong Monday afternoon, the day Hong Kong's universities begin their fall semester. Hong Kong's education bureau has warned students not to participate in strikes.

Wong, the pro-democracy leader, was charged and sentenced several times for his involvement in previous protests. In May, he was sentenced to two months. Upon his release in June, he immediately called for the resignation of Hong Kong's Beijing-appointed chief executive, Carrie Lam.

On Thursday night, Jimmy Sham, one of the leaders of the organizing group behind the biggest mass protests in Hong Kong so far this year, and Max Chung Kin-ping, another protest organizer, were attacked by unknown assailants in different parts of the city.

Both Wong and Chow took part in the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement, sparked by China's decision to pre-screen candidates for election to Hong Kong's chief executive.

The movement fizzled after 79 days of peaceful occupation in Hong Kong's business district, but it has partly inspired the current pro-democratic protests ongoing.

This story will be updated.