Hong Kong Democracy Demonstrators Arrested A Day Ahead Of Planned March

Some activists in Hong Kong were arrested Friday, the day before a planned pro-democracy march.

The group Demosisto said Agnes Chow and its secretary general Joshua Wong were arrested early Friday morning and taken to police headquarters. Police have not announced charges.

Demosisto members said Joshua Wong was walking to a metro station when police pushed him into a minivan.

Both Wong and Chow took part in the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement, which fizzled after more than two and a half months but which partly inspired the more than four months of pro-democracy protests which have engulfed the city this year.

A Hong Kong police spokesperson said Andy Chan, another Umbrella Movement leader, was detained at the Hong Kong airport en route to Japan Thursday night. It is unclear if he is still in police custody.

