View From Scotland On Brexit NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Scottish politician Stephen Gethins about how his constituents are responding to the suspension of Parliament in the U.K.

View From Scotland On Brexit Europe View From Scotland On Brexit View From Scotland On Brexit Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Scottish politician Stephen Gethins about how his constituents are responding to the suspension of Parliament in the U.K. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor