Mom Wins Fight Over 'PB4WEGO' License Plate

New Hampshire asked Wendy Auger to hand in her license plate "PB4WEGO." Gov. Chris Sununu asked the DMV to let her keep it. Which they have.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Remember the mom in New Hampshire with the license plate that read, PB4WEGO - a clear reference to the plea of parents everywhere as they try to get the kids out the door. Earlier this month, the state had asked Wendy Auger to hand in the plate because it related to, quote, "excretory acts." We've got an update to share now. After hearing about the issue, New Hampshire's governor, Chris Sununu, called up the DMV and urged them to let her keep it, which they have. Live free and pee before we go.

