Tension Over Shooting Sports In Schools Efforts to recruit kids in high school are paying off, as shooting sports get more popular. That effort comes with some controversy, in part because of the involvement of the NRA.

Tension Over Shooting Sports In Schools Education Tension Over Shooting Sports In Schools Tension Over Shooting Sports In Schools Audio will be available later today. Efforts to recruit kids in high school are paying off, as shooting sports get more popular. That effort comes with some controversy, in part because of the involvement of the NRA. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor