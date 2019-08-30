Chattanooga Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken Sandwich

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. How bad do you want to try that famous Popeyes chicken sandwich? Not nearly as badly as Craig Barr of Chattanooga. Barr says he has spent countless time driving to restaurants - no luck. He tried buying the sandwich on Craigslist. It was a scam. Now he's suing Popeyes for $5,000 for false advertising. I can't get happy, he told a Tennessee newspaper. I have this sandwich on my mind. I can't think straight.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.