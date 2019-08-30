Trebek's Back

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Alex Trebek is back.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALEX TREBEK: It's another day at the office for me and an exciting day because so many great things have been happening.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Trebek has hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984. But then this spring, he shared some bad news. He'd been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. But since March, Trebek has responded so well to treatments that his crew is now recording new episodes of "Jeopardy!"

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: I'd like to welcome you all to the first day of season 36. So put your hands together...

(APPLAUSE)

TREBEK: I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy. And thankfully, that is now over. I'm on the mend. And that's all I can hope for right now.

KING: And how did the 79-year-old host end his online announcement?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TREBEK: Let me tell you - it's going to be a good year.

MARTIN: Indeed it will. The new season of "Jeopardy!" - hosted, as always, by Alex Trebek - premieres September 9.

