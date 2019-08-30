DNC Recommends Scrapping Plans For Virtual Iowa Caucuses Over Security Concerns

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael B. Thomas/AFP/Getty Images Michael B. Thomas/AFP/Getty Images

Security concerns have prompted the Democratic National Committee to recommend nixing a plan that would have allowed Iowans to remotely caucus for candidates next February.

"Virtual caucuses" have long been advocated as a way to open up Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential contest, which requires caucusers to physically attend sometimes hours-long events in order to declare their choice for president.

But, acting on the recommendation of security consultants, the Democratic National Committee plans on urging its Rules and Bylaws Committee to reject Iowa's plans when it votes next week. That's according to a source familiar with the DNC's thinking.

The news was first reported by The Register.

Iowa party officials had hoped to permit voters to use digital tools to join caucuses, in which people gather in order to cast votes in person for party candidates. That's compared to the standard booths and ballots voting of a primary.

Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses require getting voters to go out in brutally cold February weather for hours-long, in-person meetings. And because they take place at set times and set places, people with inflexible hours at work also have trouble attending.

National Security Election Security Tested At Def Con Election Security Tested At Def Con Listen · 2:28 2:28

Predictably, all this has suppressed turnout, and led to many calls for reform. In 2016, the Iowa caucus turnout rate was under 16 percent for the primary elections.

The plan proposed by the state party would have allowed people to participate in one of six virtual caucuses in late January or early February. The technical details had not been made public yet, but an initial plan released earlier this year said the virtual caucuses "may include a teleconference, online virtual conference or another secure method."

In July, state party officials said the caucus would be accessible by phone, reported the Associated Press.

Some polling suggested that such changes could increase turnout in the caucus by almost 30 percent.

The veto by the national Democratic party underscores the constant tension in voting practices between accessibility and security, as well as the tricky political balance that comes with weighing both at the same time.

Security experts say that it is not yet possible to truly secure voting over the phone or internet.

"If you're doing phone voting or internet voting, it's pretty much garbage in garbage out. You don't really know what you're getting in or what's coming out the other side," said Joseph Lorenzo Hall, the chief technologist at the Center for Democracy and Technology. "This is why we often demand a paper record — a software independent, indelible record that can be recounted later. It can't be hacked."

The source familiar with the DNC's decision said Iowa's plan would pose a "huge risk" of foreign interference — and that several Democratic candidates had voiced concern about that risk as well. Hall agreed with that assessment.

Notably, presidential campaigns were hesitant to weigh in publicly on the DNC's decision in the initial hours after it was first reported.

The Democratic Party is on high alert for cybersecurity risks following a 2016 election that saw Russian hackers break into party networks and release emails that were damaging to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Attackers also targeted election systems in multiple states, successfully breaking into the voter registration system in Illinois and two county government networks in Florida.

There is no evidence any votes were changed in the election, or any data was manipulated. Even so, a Senate Intelligence Committee report released this summer alluded to the possibility of future attacks that could target voting systems.

Observers said the DNC made the right decision to rein in the Iowa virtual-caucus.

"Showing restraint usually isn't exciting or flashy,' wrote Joshua Geltzer, a former official with the National Security Council, after news of the DNC's decision became public. "But it can be admirable."