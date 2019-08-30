The News Roundup for August 30, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is on track for a direct hit to Florida in the next couple of days. The governor there has declared a state of emergency and residents who haven't evacuated are bracing for heavy rain, wind and major floods.

President Trump canceled a planned trip to Poland because of the storm.

Puerto Rico was in the Dorian's path earlier this week but escaped with little damage to the U.S. territory. That didn't stop the president from reigniting a feud with the island's political leaders – calling the local government both "incompetent" and "corrupt." And U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is the latest to drop out of the presidential race.

Meanwhile, Britain's new prime minister, Boris Johnson, dropped the hammer to quash opposition to a no-deal Brexit. Italy has managed to thwart a turn to the far right — for now, but upcoming German elections are expected to fuel the rise of right-wing parties.

Forest fires in the Amazon are at the center of a geopolitical feud. And "whiplash" is a word a number of news organizations used to describe President Trump's performance at the G7 summit in Europe.

For the domestic hour, we spoke with Steve Kornacki, a national political correspondent for MSNBC and NBC News. He's also author of The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Tribalism. We also caught up with Kelly Jane Torrance, senior editor for the Washington Examiner, and Reid Wilson, a national correspondent for the Hill and author of Epidemic: Ebola and the Global Scramble to Prevent the Next Killer Outbreak.

For the international hour, we spoke with Ron Nixon, international investigations editor for the Associated Press and the author of Selling Apartheid: South Africa's Global Propaganda War; Jennifer Williams, a senior foreign editor at vox.com and co-host of Vox's foreign affairs podcast - Worldly; and Simon Marks, the president and chief correspondent for Feature Story News.

