Drugs And Alcohol Led To Death of Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs The Skaggs family released a statement suggesting that an Angels employee may have supplied the pitcher with the drugs that killed him.
Autopsy Of Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Reveals Opioids And Alcohol

Sports

Autopsy Of Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Reveals Opioids And Alcohol

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the plate during a game against the Oakland Athletics in 2018. Mark J. Terrill/AP

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the plate during a game against the Oakland Athletics in 2018.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Autopsy results for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs revealed the presence of opioids and alcohol in his body after he was found dead in a Texas hotel room on July 1.

The toxicology report released Friday by the Tarrant County medical examiner says the cause of death was a mixture of "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication" and that Skaggs essentially choked on his vomit while under the influence.

Skaggs' body was found in his room while the Angels were preparing to play the Texas Rangers. His death is still under investigation by local authorities. A statement released by Skaggs' family includes mention that an Angels employee may have been involved, and according to The Los Angeles Times, the family says they won't rest until they learn the truth about who supplied the drugs.

Skaggs was drafted by the Angels in 2009 and traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Angels reacquired him for the 2014 season and since then he had a record of 25-32.