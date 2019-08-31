Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Sister Helen Prejean; Breakthroughs In Heart Health
Sister Helen Prejean has written a new memoir called River of Fire, detailing her spiritual life before her activism against the death penalty. Michael Lionstar/Random House hide caption

Sister Helen Prejean has written a new memoir called River of Fire, detailing her spiritual life before her activism against the death penalty.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sister Helen Prejean On Witnessing Executions: 'I Couldn't Let Them Die Alone': The Catholic nun became an outspoken opponent of the death penalty following the events in her book Dead Man Walking. Her new memoir, River of Fire, details her spiritual journey up to that point.

Work Cultures Clash When A Chinese Company Reopens An 'American Factory': A new film chronicles what happens when a Chinese billionaire reopens a former General Motors plant in Ohio. John Powers says it's an old-school observational documentary in the very best sense.

'State Of The Heart' Cardiologist Assesses Breakthroughs In Heart Health: Dr. Haider Warraich talks about advancements in treating and preventing heart failure, and explains how the understanding of healthy blood pressure and good cholesterol continues to evolve.

