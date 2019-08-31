Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is, of course, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Faith, Death Row Records - that's home to Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Suge Knight and others - have just been purchased by a company that may return it to its hardcore glory. What company bought Death Row Records?

FAITH SALIE: If by hardcore you mean as hard as, say, plastic toys, I think you mean Hasbro.

SAGAL: Yes. Hasbro...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...The game and toy company, bought Death Row Records. Hasbro, as you know, makes Play-Doh, Lite-Brite, the Easy Bake Oven and soon the Eazy-E Bake Oven.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They've purchased Death Row Records, and My Little Pony wasted no time fulfilling her dream of going 187 on an undercover cop.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: What...

PETER GROSZ: How does...

NEGIN FARSAD: Yeah.

GROSZ: Well, I was going to say, how does a toy company have more money than a record company, but that makes a lot of sense....

SAGAL: Yeah.

GROSZ: ...Considering you can't stream toys illegally.

SAGAL: Yeah.

SALIE: But what's the plan?

SAGAL: I don't know what the plan is. Well, it's a little complicated - where the large children...

GROSZ: The plan is for the president of Hasbro to go to his kids and be, like, am I cool now?

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: They're, like, no. No, you're not, actually.

SAGAL: Basically, it's very complicated why Hasbro ended up buying Death Row Records, but I'll try to explain. Basically, it's 2019. Nothing makes sense.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It was part of a big acquisition. They got Death Row Records as sort of a side benefit to what they really wanted when they bought this other company, which was "Peppa The Pig" (ph) - or rather "Peppa Pig." Sorry - no the. "Peppa Pig" - very successful animated cartoon.

FARSAD: (Imitating British accent) I'm Peppa Pig. Yes.

SAGAL: I'm Peppa Pig - British, yes.

GROSZ: (Imitating British accent) And this is what proroguing is.

SAGAL: Yes. Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Oh, she's so boring.

FARSAD: (Imitating British accent) This is my brother, George. This is my prime minister, Boris.

SAGAL: It all makes sense because Peppa Pig was one of the founding members of the gangster rap group P.W.A.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GIN AND JUICE")

SNOOP DOGGY DOGG: (Singing) Rolling down the street, smoking indo, sipping on gin and juice, laid back, with my...

SAGAL: Coming up, a Bluff the Listener game Alexander Hamilton would love - call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

