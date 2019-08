At Least 11 Journalists Killed This Year In Mexico This year is on track to be the deadliest one yet for journalists in Mexico. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Mexican journalist Javier Garza about why conditions there are worsening for the press.

At Least 11 Journalists Killed This Year In Mexico Latin America At Least 11 Journalists Killed This Year In Mexico At Least 11 Journalists Killed This Year In Mexico Audio will be available later today. This year is on track to be the deadliest one yet for journalists in Mexico. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Mexican journalist Javier Garza about why conditions there are worsening for the press.