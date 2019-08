Art Heists Recounted In 'Stealing The Show' NPR's Scott Simon talks to John Barelli, who ran security at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, about his new book, Stealing the Show: A History of Art and Crime in Six Thefts.

Art Heists Recounted In 'Stealing The Show' Author Interviews Art Heists Recounted In 'Stealing The Show' Art Heists Recounted In 'Stealing The Show' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to John Barelli, who ran security at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, about his new book, Stealing the Show: A History of Art and Crime in Six Thefts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor