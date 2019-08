Breaking Down Opioid Settlements NPR's Scott Simon talks with Michelle Mello of Stanford Law School about how legally liable manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers can be for abuse of their products.

Breaking Down Opioid Settlements Law Breaking Down Opioid Settlements Breaking Down Opioid Settlements Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Michelle Mello of Stanford Law School about how legally liable manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers can be for abuse of their products. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor