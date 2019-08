Saturday Sports: Andrew Luck, Tyler Skaggs A tragic death and a surprise retirement are shaking faith in football while upstarts are playing legends in tennis. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with ESPN's Michele Steele.

Saturday Sports: Andrew Luck, Tyler Skaggs

Audio will be available later today.