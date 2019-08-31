Accessibility links
Texas Shootings: Shooter In Odessa, Texas, Firing At Random People, Police Say Police are urging people to stay indoors in Odessa and Midland, Texas. In Odessa, officials say a gunman hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck, and began shooting.
NPR logo Active Shooter In Odessa, Texas, Firing At People; Possible 2nd Gunman In Midland

National

Active Shooter In Odessa, Texas, Firing At People; Possible 2nd Gunman In Midland

Shannon Van Sant

Authorities in west Texas are searching for a suspect who has shot multiple victims. According to a post on the Odessa Police Department Facebook Facebook page, the suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck.

About 20 miles away, in Midland, Texas, officers say there may be another gunman involved in a separate incident there. Police have asked residents in the two communities to remain indoors.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.