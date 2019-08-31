Active Shooter In Odessa, Texas, Firing At People; Possible 2nd Gunman In Midland

Authorities in west Texas are searching for a suspect who has shot multiple victims. According to a post on the Odessa Police Department Facebook Facebook page, the suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck.

About 20 miles away, in Midland, Texas, officers say there may be another gunman involved in a separate incident there. Police have asked residents in the two communities to remain indoors.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.