Active Shooter In Odessa, Texas, Firing At People; Possible 2nd Gunman In Midland

Authorities in west Texas are searching for a suspect who has shot multiple victims. According to a post on the Odessa Police Department Facebook Facebook page, the suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck.

About 20 miles away, in Midland, Texas, officers say there may be another gunman involved in a separate incident there. Police have asked residents in the two communities to remain indoors.