Dorian Heads Toward U.S. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with meteorologist Ray Hawthorne of the University of Florida about the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian Heads Toward U.S. National Dorian Heads Toward U.S. Dorian Heads Toward U.S. Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with meteorologist Ray Hawthorne of the University of Florida about the path of Hurricane Dorian. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor