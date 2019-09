A Show For Las Vegas: 'Mondays Dark' Mondays Dark is a show that's for Las Vegas, a city seen by many as a place to go crazy and then leave. The city's performers volunteer to entertain a local audience and raise money for charity.

A Show For Las Vegas: 'Mondays Dark' Performing Arts A Show For Las Vegas: 'Mondays Dark' A Show For Las Vegas: 'Mondays Dark' Audio will be available later today. Mondays Dark is a show that's for Las Vegas, a city seen by many as a place to go crazy and then leave. The city's performers volunteer to entertain a local audience and raise money for charity. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor