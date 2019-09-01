Death Toll From Shootings In West Texas Rises To 8

The death toll from a mass shooting in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa has risen to eight, including the gunman, according to Odessa Mayor David Turner.

The mayor said that at least 18 remain injured — including a 17-month-old girl — following the shooting rampage that began after Texas state troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle Saturday afternoon on a Texas interstate for failing to signal a left turn.

"We covet everyone's prayers for those who were injured and for those loved ones who were lost and for the community as a whole," Turner said in an interview with NPR.

Authorities in Texas are scheduled to hold a briefing on the shooting at noon local time to provide additional details about the incident.

Police say the gunman, described as a man in his mid-30s, fled police and then stole a postal truck and began firing indiscriminately at people along the highway and streets around Midland and Odessa.

Three law enforcement officers were wounded in the attack. Police shot and killed the shooter outside of a movie theater in the Odessa area. The gunman's motive has not been revealed.