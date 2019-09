Perspectives On The 'MeToo' Movement Almost two years into the "Me Too" movement, NPR's Michel Martin talks about what justice in these cases should look like with Caitlin Flanagan of The Atlantic and Vox's Anna North.

Perspectives On The 'MeToo' Movement Media Perspectives On The 'MeToo' Movement Perspectives On The 'MeToo' Movement Audio will be available later today. Almost two years into the "Me Too" movement, NPR's Michel Martin talks about what justice in these cases should look like with Caitlin Flanagan of The Atlantic and Vox's Anna North. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor