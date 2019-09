Cherokee Nation Takes Up 1835 Promise To Send Delegate To Congress NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kimberly Teehee, who has been nominated by the Cherokee nation to go to Congress as their delegate, under a 1835 treaty.

Cherokee Nation Takes Up 1835 Promise To Send Delegate To Congress Cherokee Nation Takes Up 1835 Promise To Send Delegate To Congress Cherokee Nation Takes Up 1835 Promise To Send Delegate To Congress Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kimberly Teehee, who has been nominated by the Cherokee nation to go to Congress as their delegate, under a 1835 treaty. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor