Facebook's New Requirements For Political Ads NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dipayan Ghosh, a fellow at Harvard University, about Facebook's new political ad requirements.

Facebook's New Requirements For Political Ads Facebook's New Requirements For Political Ads Facebook's New Requirements For Political Ads Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dipayan Ghosh, a fellow at Harvard University, about Facebook's new political ad requirements. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor