U.S. Coast Guard Launches Rescue After Boat Catches Fire Off California

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a rescue operation to save more than 30 people after a boat caught fire near Santa Cruz Island, Calif., early Monday.

"The vessel was reported as being on fire," the Coast Guard said in a tweet, adding that crew members working on the 75-foot boat have been rescued.

In an interview with Los Angeles TV station KTLA, Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney said two of the crew members had suffered minor leg injuries. He said that rescue agencies actively were searching for 32 passengers from the ship as well as a missing crew member, using both aircraft and surface ships, but that the effort was hampered by dense early morning fog.

Multiple rescue agencies are involved the operation to assist people in "distress," Coast Guard officials said. But it was a Good Samaritan pleasure craft called Great Escape that helped evacuate the five crew members.

The Ventura County Fire Department said firefighters responded to calls about flames aboard the dive boat at approximately 3:28 a.m. local time. Capt. Brian McGrath tells NPR's Steve Inskeep that firefighters put out the fire, but that the boat has sunk.

"We were able to extinguish the fire before it got to the water line but a couple waves were able to take on the boat," he added.

Coast Guard officials said in a statement the vessel sank 20 yards off shore in 64 feet of water.

McGrath said the fire department has not been able to question any of the survivors about what caused the pre-dawn blaze, explaining that as of 7 a.m. PT they were still en route to the mainland to receive medical attention.

Coast Guard Senior Chief Aaron Bemis told CNN that crew members were able to escape because they were in the main cabin.

Santa Cruz Island is about 18 miles from the mainland and about 60 miles west of Los Angeles.

