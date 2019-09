New Laws In Texas Ease Gun Restrictions NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Lisa Dunn, research editor for Guns & America, about new laws that just went into effect in Texas that ease gun restrictions and how they compare to national trends.

New Laws In Texas Ease Gun Restrictions National New Laws In Texas Ease Gun Restrictions New Laws In Texas Ease Gun Restrictions Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Lisa Dunn, research editor for Guns & America, about new laws that just went into effect in Texas that ease gun restrictions and how they compare to national trends. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor