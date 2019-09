In Georgia, An Old Mining Fight Resurfaces In Georgia, there's a renewed effort to mine near the Okefenokee Swamp. Many there don't care about the promises of new jobs and remember a similar fight they waged to stop the idea two decades ago.

In Georgia, An Old Mining Fight Resurfaces National In Georgia, An Old Mining Fight Resurfaces In Georgia, An Old Mining Fight Resurfaces Audio will be available later today. In Georgia, there's a renewed effort to mine near the Okefenokee Swamp. Many there don't care about the promises of new jobs and remember a similar fight they waged to stop the idea two decades ago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor