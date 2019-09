Tennis' Display Of Sportsmanship Catches Attention Of Sports World Naomi Osaka defeated Coco Gauff in the third round at the U.S. Open, but it was their display of sportsmanship after the tennis match that caught the attention of the sports world.

Tennis' Display Of Sportsmanship Catches Attention Of Sports World Tennis' Display Of Sportsmanship Catches Attention Of Sports World Tennis' Display Of Sportsmanship Catches Attention Of Sports World Audio will be available later today. Naomi Osaka defeated Coco Gauff in the third round at the U.S. Open, but it was their display of sportsmanship after the tennis match that caught the attention of the sports world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor