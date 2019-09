Gunman Was On A 'Downward Spiral,' Texas Authorities Say Authorities in west Texas say more details are emerging regarding this weekend's shooting. The gunman was fired from his job on Saturday and called the FBI tip line shortly before the rampage.

Gunman Was On A 'Downward Spiral,' Texas Authorities Say

Authorities in west Texas say more details are emerging regarding this weekend's shooting. The gunman was fired from his job on Saturday and called the FBI tip line shortly before the rampage.