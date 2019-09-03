Manufacturing Shrinks For 1st Time In 3 Years On Trade Tensions

Manufacturing activity shifted into reverse in August for the first time in three years, as factory owners adjusted to the ongoing trade wars. An index compiled by the Institute for Supply Management showed a decline in nearly every measure, including new orders, production and employment.

The index had been signaling a slowdown in manufacturing since April, but the August reading is the first to show an actual contraction of the factory sector since August of 2016.

"Trade remains the most significant issue," said ISM's Timothy Fiore, who compiled the index. Ongoing tensions with China and other trading partners led to a sharp drop in export orders, while also disrupting supply chains for factories that produce for customers here at home.

"While business is strong, there is an undercurrent of fear and alarm regarding the trade wars," one manufacturer in the chemical industry told ISM.

"Tariffs continue to be a strain on the supply chain and the economy overall," added a survey respondent in the electronics business.

The manufacturing sector has added 517,000 jobs in the past three years. But the pace of growth has slowed substantially, from an average of 22,000 jobs per month last year to fewer than 8,000 jobs per month in the first seven months of this year.

Manufacturing accounts for just over 8% of all the jobs in the U.S. And the sector is more sensitive than most to the effects of a global slowdown. The question for the broader economy is whether the slump will remain limited to the manufacturing sector or spill over into the much larger services side of the economy. An ISM index for nonmanufacturing industries will be released on Thursday.